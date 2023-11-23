Amber Alert for toddler canceled. Harnett sheriff says father ‘armed and dangerous’

Harnett County law enforcement called off a search for a 2-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning but are still searching for her father, who they now considered “armed and dangerous.”

Dynasty Oneal Coleman, 37, now faces multiple charges, including first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Aaron Meredith said in an email that Coleman is accused of abducting his 2-year-old daughter, Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman, from Cocateil Lane in Dunn early Thursday morning.

Rayilee’s mother went to the Dunn Police Department to get help around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Meredith said.

The woman told Harnett County Sheriff’s Office investigators that Coleman forced his way into her home on Cocateil Lane and physically and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint for “an extended period of time,” Meredith said.

When Rayilee woke up, the woman said Coleman took her to Faison, N.C., Meredith said. Law enforcement issued the Amber Alert at 7:48 a.m. Thursday and found Rayilee “safe and unharmed” around 10:30 a.m. in Faison, he said.

The alert was canceled just after noon Thursday.

The woman told law enforcement that she and Coleman, who as of Thursday afternoon had not yet been arrested, had a past relationship and that he is Rayilee’s father, according the the sheriff’s office spokesman.

Coleman could be driving a 2009 champagne-colored Nissan Murano with blacked-out rims and tires. The car’s license plate number is KHS-6596.

He was described in a release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons as a 6-foot-1 Black man who weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the release said, and may be wearing a black long-sleeve thermal shirt with blue jeans; black, white and red Fila sneakers; and a blue zip-up jacket.

He has a scar on one of his thumbs because of surgery to remove an extra finger, the release said.

Anyone with information about Coleman’s location can contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-893-0300.