Amber alert issued for toddler taken from Virginia possibly heading to NC

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are asking the public for help finding an abducted toddler.

Law enforcement is looking for Zuri Dorsey, a two-year-old black female. She is about two feet tall, weighs 34 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Zuri was last seen wearing red and white pajamas, which may have been changed into green, Santa Claus-printed pajamas.

The toddler is believed to be with 27-year-old Deandre Alante Dorsey. He is a five-foot-11-inch tall black man and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Denadre was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants with writing on the side of the legs.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Officials believe Deandre may be driving to North Carolina in a red 2016 Honda Accord with the NC license tag number RAZ-9972.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

