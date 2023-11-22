Amber Alert issued for two 6-year-old girls missing from Kyle, Texas

The Kyle Police Department is looking for two 6-year-old girls who went missing Tuesday in Kyle, Texas.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jaylynn Webber-Daniels and Jordyn Webber-Daniels. They were last seen at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Negley in Kyle.

Jaylynn is described as a white female with blue eyes, brown hair, weighs 50 pounds, and is 3 feet tall. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt with a unicorn, shorts, and green, black, and grey pair of Baby Yoda shoes.

Jordyn is described as a white female with hazel eyes, blond hair, weighs 50 pounds, and is 3 feet tall. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve, dark blue and purple shirt, gray leggings with holes on the knees, and black shoes.

The suspect in connection to their abduction is 20-year-old Kylei Glasgow. She is described as a white female with hazel eyes, blond hair, weighs 110 pounds, and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

The suspect vehicle in the abduction of Jordyn and Jaylynn Webber-Daniels, 6, is a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with the Texas license plate 9DV2390. It is missing moulding and trim on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call Kyle police at (512) 268-3232.