Amber Alert issued for two infant twin boys out of Columbus

A Statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two five-month-old twin boys out of Columbus.

On Monday, December 19, a mother walked into a Donatos Pizza at East First Street and North High Street in Columbus while her car was running outside with her two twin boys in their seats, according to an alert issued by Columbus Police Department.

After going into the business, the mother turned around and saw her Black 2010 Honda Accord was gone along with her sons.

The children are identified as Kyair and Kason Thomass and are described as having brown eyes and wearing brown outfits.

The car is noted as missing its front bumper, having a torn temporary Ohio Registration tag on the back bumper, and a white bumper sticker reading “Westside City Toys.”

If you see the children or the car you can call Columbus Police Sexual Assault Detective Martin #2235 at 614-645- 4701 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614- 461-TIPS(8477).