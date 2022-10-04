Amber Alert issued for two Maine children allegedly taken by their mother

An Amber Alert has been issued for two Maine children who were allegedly taken by their mother on Tuesday, authorities say.

8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock are missing from 63 Ferry Road in Saco, according to Maine State Police.

Aleeah is a 4 foot tall, 75 pound white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Vincent is 3′11″, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials say their 27-year-old mother, Alexandra Vincent, took them. She is described as a 5′2″, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The trio is believed to be travelling in a silver, 2021 Toyota Rav 4, with a Maine Breast Cancer plate with the letters “LULOU.”

Police say a phone ping at 3:30 p.m. shows they are in Newark, New Jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

