Amber Alert issued for two-year-old abducted outside Ohio hospital
An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old boy in Ohio.
Authorities say the child, Adrian Dockery, was inside a vehicle that was stolen from Good Samaritan Hospital around 1:19 p.m.
The vehicle was delivering a DoorDash order when it was taken.
The vehicle involved is a maroon Chevy HHR with OH plate number JZY7279.
Dockery was only described as being a two-year-old black male.
No photos have been provided at this time.
Anyone who sees the child or the vehicle should dial 911. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.
We will continue updating this story as we learn.
