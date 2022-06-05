Amber Alert issued for two-year-old girl believed to be in stolen car

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl.

Springettsbury Township police say the girl was in the backseat of a car that was stolen from the Royal Farms on Mount Zion Road.

Amber Alert pic.twitter.com/tm9VJfOe7q — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 5, 2022

According to the Amber Alert, the stolen car was a Silver Suzuki with a Pennsylvania license plate LXG5500.

Officers say the theft happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911 immediately.

