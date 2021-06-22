Amber Alert issued for two toddlers in Dallas. Have you seen them?

An Amber Alert has been issued for two Dallas children, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday evening.

Toddlers Seven and Curtis Jeter were both abducted and were last seen in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive in Dallas at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release.

Officials say Curtis Everett Jeter II is the suspect who is believed to have taken the children. Dallas police said he is also a suspect in a homicide.

Two-year-old Seven Jeter was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front. Four-year-old Curtis Jeter was last seen wearing a white/blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit, officials said.

The two young boys were last seen in a gray, late 90s model Cadillac sedan with body damage to the driver side rear quarter panel, Dallas police said. Seven and Curtis are believed to be in danger, police said.

People should call 911, (214) 671-4268 or (214) 671-4065 to report information to the Dallas Police Department.