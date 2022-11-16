Amber Alert issued for Wake County 9-year-old boy last seen Tuesday morning

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen at his house in eastern Wake County earlier in the day.

The alert came a few hours after the Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a missing or runaway juvenile.

Authorities are looking for Bentley Stancil, who was last seen wearing red-framed glasses, a black hooded jacket, jeans and black sneakers.

The Sheriff’s Office said he left his home in the Wendell area Tuesday morning to go his bus stop nearby. But he did not get on the bus and was instead seen running into woods across from the stop on Questor Lane.

At 10 a.m., he was seen near a Hardee’s on Wendell Boulevard, about 2.5 miles away.

He is 4’7” tall and weighs about 75 to 80 pounds and has dirty blonde hair, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police have not said whether foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.