Ga. toddler found safe, father being charged with kidnapping her, killing her mother, police say

More details have been released in the abduction of a metro Atlanta toddler.

Nala Norwood, 1, was abducted by her father, 27-year-old Gregory Deonte Norwood from the Monroe, Georgia residence where she lived with her mother, according to police.

When Monroe Police Department officers arrived to the Monroe residence around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday , they found 31-year-old Crystal Hyatt, Nala’s mother, dead inside the home.

Police allege Norwood abducted Nala after killing her mother and fled the scene with the child.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials assisted MPD in processing the scene and looking to locate Norwood and Nala.

Police tracked Norwood’s vehicle to a Newton County address where Newton County sheriff deputies arrested him.

Nala, police said, was in located in Gwinnett County safely with her grandmother.

Norwood is charged with murder and kidnapping.

He is currently being held at the Walton County Detention Center. Other charges are pending as this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

