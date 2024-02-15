Amber Alert issued for Waxahachie girl, 12, missing since Wednesday

Waxahachie police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who disappeared Wednesday morning.

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Tanya Jackson. Law enforcement officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Tanya was last seen on Brenna Road in Waxahachie around 10 a.m. She is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. There is no description of her clothing.

Anyone with information about Tanya’s abduction is asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4563.

Waxahachie is a town in Ellis County around 42 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

