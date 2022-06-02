Amber Alert issued Wednesday for missing 3-month-old boy out of Spring, Texas

Police in Spring are looking for a kidnapped 3-month-old boy believed to be in imminent danger, according to an Amber Alert.

Mansa Igbokwe was abducted by Obinna Igbokwe, a 41-year-old man, around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday and the two may be in a white 2008 Honda Accord, according to the Amber Alert.

The man is suspected of shooting the child’s mother before taking the child, Houston TV station KPRC reported. The mother was shot in the head after an argument about custody of the boy and was last known to be in critical condition.

Anybody with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.