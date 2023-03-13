Amber Alert issued by Whitehall police for missing 4-year-old boy

An Amber Alert has been issued by Whitehall police for 4-year-old Aiden Rodrigo

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a Whitehall boy taken Sunday from a home on the 900 block of Elaine Road.

Aiden Rodrigo, 4, who is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and khaki pants, Whitehall police report.

An unidentified female is believed to be the suspect in the child's disappearance, police report.

Police are looking for a 2001 Ford Explorer, dark blue or black, with Ohio license plate JZS6176. The vehicle appears to have an unknown sticker in the bottom left of the rear window.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the boy or the vehicle should dial 911 immediately.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Aiden Rodrigo, taken Sunday from Whitehall