One-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued in Yakima

An Amber Alert issued out of Yakima for a missing one-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe Sunday morning, according to the Yakima Police Department.

The alert was issued after a 2014 gold GMC Acadia was stolen out of the parking lot of a post office with the child inside.

Police say the stolen vehicle was located in Sunnyside around 11:30 a.m. after a resident reported seeing it.

The child was located just before noon, according to a tweet from Yakima police.