ZANESVILLE − An amber alert has been issued out of Zanesville for a silverish/tan 2008 Chevy Suburban with a license plate number HVZ6139. Two boys are in the vehicle, 1-year-old Kale Clark and 3-year-old Iszak Shamblin. The vehicle was stolen with the children in it from Main and Sixth street in Zanesville, according to ZPD Chief Scott Comstock. Comstock says the theft appears to be random, and they are working on a suspect description from area video. It was taken between 5:05 and 5:17 pm.

An amber alert has been issued for two boys who were in the pictured vehicle, which was stolen in downtown Zanesville. A child unrelated to the case has been blurred out.

If seen contact the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700 extension 0.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Amber alert issued for Zanesville kids