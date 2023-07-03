Amber Alert: Jacksonville police searching for missing girl, 12

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Fernanda Arias, last seen about 3 a.m. Monday near Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive in Jacksonville.

A 12-year-old Jacksonville girl is the focus of a Florida Amber Alert advising "Kidnapped Child."

The Sheriff's Office said officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the report of a missing and possibly endangered juvenile near the area of Beach Boulevard and the 2300 block of Peach Drive between Southside Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road. Fernanda Arias left her residence in a dark-colored vehicle described as a two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler possibly being driven by a Hispanic male.

Search efforts have been unsuccessful at this time. Due to the age of the girl and the circumstances involved, authorities are seeking information on her whereabouts to ascertain her safety.

The Sheriff's Office issued the alert about 8 a.m., and by 9:40 a.m. the state upgraded it to an Amber Alert and said Fernanda may be with Jorge Reyes. His age and description has not been released yet. If they are seen, authorities advise do not approach; contact law enforcement immediately at #FLAMBER or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

What does Fernanda Arias look like?

Age: 12 year oldHeight/Weight: 4’11,” 100 poundsEyes/Hair: Brown/dark hair- medium lengthClothing: Dark pants/white shirt

