Amber Alert: Kentucky police say 5-year-old girl could be with man wanted on murder charge

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Kentucky girl who has been missing for a few days, and is believed to be with a man wanted on a murder charge.

Lela Black, 5, from Princeton, was last heard from Friday. She is believed to be with her biological father, 42-year-old Byron Black, who also hasn’t been heard from since Friday.

On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were dispatched to Lela Black’s home in Princeton and found the child’s mother, Kelly Black, dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. There is a murder warrant out for Byron Black, KSP said.

Byron Black is described as 6 feet tall, approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, KSP said.

It’s possible Byron Black and Lela Black are traveling in a white 1996 Chevrolet Silverado with a California license plate and paint peeling off the hood, KSP said.

Lela Black is described as approximately 3-feet-6-inches and 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, KSP said.

Anyone with information on the child or Byron Black’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

