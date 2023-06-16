AMBER Alert: Man in custody after he allegedly abducted 2 Ohio children

An AMBER Alert was issued early Friday morning for two Ohio children who were reported missing.

Hendrix Lee Hill, 6, and Everly Ray Hill, 4, were reportedly abducted at 4:36 a.m. on Friday, June 16, near the 30 block of North Main Street in Thornville, Ohio, a spokesperson with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office stated in a news release.

Hendrix was described as a white male child, standing at four feet and six inches. He weighed about 60 pounds and had blonde hair with brown eyes. He was last wearing pajamas.

Everly was described as a white female child, standing at three feet and 10 inches. She weighed about 50 pounds and had blonde hair with brown eyes. She was also last seen wearing pajamas.

The AMBER Alert was issued about 20 minutes from their disappearance at 4:53 a.m.

Authorities suspected that Nicholas John Lee Hill, 29, took the children.

He was described as a white man, standing at six feet and one inch. He weighed approximately 190 pounds and had brown hair with brown eyes. He last appeared to be wearing blue jeans and was bald with a beard.

The suspect vehicle was a black 2010 Dodge Caravan with yellow paint on the left-rear.

About 30 minutes from the initial AMBER Alert, the abducted children were found safe, and the alert cancelled.

During the event, Nicholas allegedly had taken a firearm and threatened to harm himself, a spokesperson with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas was taken into custody with formal charges connected to the incident pending.

The AMBER Alert was issued for the following counties as part of Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigation: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, and Union.



