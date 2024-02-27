Amber Alert: Missing North Carolina newborn believed to in danger, police say

The Chapel Hill Police Department asking for the public’s help to locate a missing newborn who is believed to be in danger.

Jaxton Brown, who was born on Feb. 18, was last seen on Friday at the Red Roof Inn on Fordham Boulevard, the Chapel Hill Police Department announced Monday.

Jaxton is believed to be with his parents, Justin Lee Brown, 29, of Durham, and Destinee Ariel Cothran, 26, of Garner. They may be driving a white 1997 Mercury Mystique with the temporary North Carolina tag: 29279542.

Anyone with information should call 911.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.








