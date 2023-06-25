AMBER Alert: Ohio teen remains missing for over 7 days

An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 15-year-old Ohio boy.

Keshaun Williams, of Cleveland, was last seen by his mother in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood, according to WOIO.

Williams was potentially kidnapped, according to the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System. He was last seen on June 23 at 2:50 p.m.

The teen attended a house party on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland last Saturday, but never returned home. His mother filed a police report immediately after and posted missing flyers in hopes of finding her son.

While the missing child’s mother searched for her son, she reportedly received a tip stating that her son may have been kidnapped, the family told the news outlet.

Sheric Snowden spoke of her last interaction with her son.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’m happy to hear your voice. You want me to come home?’ I said, ‘Yes, come home right now. I worked the graveyard shift so I dozed off,’” Snowden said.

Williams then reportedly spoke with his aunt in the middle of the night, just a few hours after the call with his mom.

“My sister said he called her at 1:00 a.m. and she couldn’t make out what he was saying. He was just talking all over the place,” Snowden said.

“Please let my child come home. My child is a good kid. He goes to church every Sunday. That is the only child that I have. I just lost two brothers to violence. That’s all that I have. Can you please return my child? Let my child go? Keshaun if you are able to see this Mommy loves you. I need you home. I just want to hug you. Please come home,” Snowden pleaded.

Williams remained missing for seven days, with more days counting as the AMBER Alert failed to provide more information about his whereabouts.

The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults was scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday at their offices on West 25th Street.

Williams was described to be a black male, standing at 5′7″ and weighing about 130 pounds. He had black hair with braids and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a T-shirt, and gray and red Nike Jordans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.



