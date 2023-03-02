Amber Alert: Police say friend of babysitter took 2-year-old boy

Police are looking for Brandon Rozier Jr. (left) and Lucy Renee Bullock.

The North College Hill Police Department is searching for a 2-year-old boy who was taken from his babysitter's house.

Brandon Rozier Jr. was taken around 5 a.m. Thursday from the home on the 1900 block of Sterling Avenue by Lucy Bullock, 22, police said in a news release.

Bullock is a friend of Brandon's babysitter and also took the babysitter's car, a 2009 Black Saturn SUV, police said. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for the vehicle, which bears Ohio license plate JVU5960.

Bullock was spotted taking both the child and SUV on a neighbor's doorbell camera, police said.

Police said the child may be in danger.

Bullock is described as standing at 5-foot-3 and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Brandon's whereabouts should call 911.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Friend of babysitter takes 2-year-old boy; Amber Alert issued