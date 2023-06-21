Amber Alert: Police looking for missing Fayetteville toddler

The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for missing three-year-old Robert Paul Parker Jr.

Officers say Robert is a white male about three feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. The department believes the child is with his father, Robert Paul Parker Sr.

Robert’s dad, 46, is a five-foot-seven white male with bold hair and hazel eyes and a tattoo of a mermaid on his leg.

Police say the incident happened at a home on Candleberry Court in Fayetteville.

The department says Robert’s dad is driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer EX with North Carolina tags that read: KCA3423. The vehicle may also have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department.

