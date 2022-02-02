Amber Alert: Police search Harbor Town for missing 2-day-old infant Kennedy Hoyle

Law enforcement was searching the 800 block of Island Drive in Harbor Town on Wednesday afternoon for missing 2-day-old infant Kennedy Hoyle.

Memphis Police Department announced around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday that a male, known to the victims, was detained.

Kennedy was last seen Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road. An Amber Alert was issued around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

She wore a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants; Kennedy weighs 6 pounds and is 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Preliminary police reports say the infant's mother was killed in a homicide that also occurred Feb. 1.

If you have seen Kennedy, call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (3463) or the Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

This story will be updated.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Amber Alert: Police search Harbor Town for missing infant