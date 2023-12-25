AMBER Alert remains active for missing 1-year-old girl in Ohio

An AMBER Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl taken by her mother in Ohio remains active Monday.

The Lakewood Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for Choice Walters, who is missing from 12511 Clifton Boulevard in Lakewood.

>> 34-year-old man dead after Ohio shooting

LPD says the suspect, 29-year-old Ariel Walters, stabbed the child’s father and then left with her, WOIO reported.

Police say Ariel does not have a vehicle and normally takes an UBER, the station reported.

Ariel is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood Police at 216-521-6773.



