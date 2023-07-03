AMBER Alert: Reward offered for Ohio teen missing for 16 days

Authorities offered a reward for information leading to the location and recovery of a missing 15-year-old from northeast Ohio.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio teen remains missing for over 7 days

Keshaun Williams, of Cleveland, was last seen by his mother in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood, News Center 7 previously reported.

Williams was potentially kidnapped, according to the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System. He was last seen on June 23 at 2:50 p.m.

The teen attended a house party on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland last Saturday, but never returned home. His mother filed a police report immediately after and posted missing flyers in hopes of finding her son.

While the missing child’s mother searched for her son, she reportedly received a tip stating that her son may have been kidnapped, the family told the news outlet.

Cleveland Police issued the AMBER Alert on June 24 after suspecting that the tip and information received by the family were credible.

Williams was described to be a black male, standing at 5′7″ and weighing about 130 pounds. He had black hair with braids and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a T-shirt, and gray and red Nike Jordans.

Authorities offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the location and recovery of Williams.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.