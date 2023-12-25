Amber Alert: Search continues for mother, 1-year-old

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — On Christmas Day, the search for a mother and a 1-year-old girl continued.

Lakewood police said they’re searching for 29-year-old Ariel Monae Walters in connection with the stabbing of her husband, who is the child’s father. They said she took the child, Choice Walters.

WATCH: Dolly Parton fulfills dying man’s wish

Captain Gary Stone told FOX 8 what officers found when arriving to Cove Park the morning of Christmas Eve:

“There was a male laying in the southwest corner of the park with stab wounds to his torso area,” said Stone.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Walters and her 1-year-old child, Choice, haven’t been found yet.

“We don’t have a lot of information about the car, [we] just have information on the child,” said Stone.

An Amber Alert was issued at about noon on Sunday, when the incident happened.

A warrant for attempted aggravated murder has been issued for Ariel Monae in connection with the stabbing in a Lakewood park.

Local bowler with Down syndrome celebrated for perfect 300 game

Police were able to get in contact with Walters. Their message was:

“Take the child to a family member. Drop the child off and the police will be able to check on the child’s welfare,” Stone said.

Lakewood police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 216-521-6773.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.