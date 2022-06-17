Amber Alert: Somersworth siblings missing, police seek help after possible abduction

Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8, are siblings who reside in Somersworth. New Hampshire State Police say they are missing, issuing an Amber Alert.

SOMERSWORTH — An Amber Alert for two missing children has been issued as police seek help from the public to locate siblings Alana Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8.

The children were believed to have been abducted from their residence at 93 Colonial Village Park in Somersworth, where they live with their grandmother who has custody of them, according to New Hampshire State Police. It is believed they were taken by their biological mother, police said.

Alaina is described as 5-foot-1 to 5-2, 96 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Chance is described as 4-6 to 4-10, 68 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were reported missing Thursday at 9:45 p.m. They were last seen at their residence at approximately 7:30 p.m., police said. They appear to have left their home through a window and Alaina's phone was left behind, police said.

The mother police believe abducted the children is identified as Kaileigh Nichols, 32, described as 5-1, 125 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kaileigh Nichols

Police said they confirmed Nichols "took a vehicle from a relative in Maine and was seen in that vehicle at a school event in Somersworth" during daytime hours Thursday.

The vehicle is a gray four-door 2009 Honda Civic with Maine registration 2827A (Veteran plate).

Police ask anyone with information on either child or Nichols to call the Somersworth Police Department at (603) 692-3131.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth NH siblings missing, police seek help finding them