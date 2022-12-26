AMBER Alert suspect’s court appearance set for tomorrow after yelling expletives at Indiana judge

The suspect in last week’s AMBER Alert will appear in an Indiana court Tuesday after her original court day was delayed.

Am AMBER Alert was issued Dec. 20 for two twin 5-month boys, Kason and Kyair, who were sitting in a running 2010 Honda Accord while their mother was picking up a DoorDash order at Donatos Pizza in Columbus.

While she went inside, court records say a woman, later identified as Jackson, left the restaurant out a side door, got into the running car and drove away with the infants still inside.

>> RELATED: Missing twin Kason Thomas has been found, safe, in Indianapolis

Jackson was later arrested in Indiana after several people spotted her, according to police. Both children were found safe.

Police arrested Nalah Jackson on Dec. 22 in Indiana three days after she allegedly kidnapped twin 5-month-old boys.

Jackson made her first court appearance Saturday in Indiana for one count of battery by bodily waste against a police officer.

The Marion County Magistrate ended the hearing early after Jackson continuously used expletives, despite being asked not to, according to our news partners at WBNS.

>> Ohio AMBER Alert: Kidnapping charges filed against suspect; child, suspect still missing

Jackson was escorted to a video monitor during the hearing, handcuffed with a deputy on each arm.

When the magistrate asked Jackson’s name she answered “Josphis Hunt”, according to WBNS.

When asked if she understood her rights she answered by saying, “no... yes... no... I’m pleading guilty. Just go ahead and sentence me.”

During the remote hearing, the Marion County Magistrate set Jackson’s bond at $500, and told Jackson that even if the bond is met, she would not be released due to a hold on the State of Ohio for two counts of kidnapping.

After her hearing for battery bodily waste, Jackson began yelling expletives toward the magistrate, prompting the end of the hearing.

The magistrate told her clerk that they technically didn’t get through the hearing and the judge for the upcoming hearing on Dec. 27 will need to redo the initial hearing.



