Amber Alert suspect to be extradited to Pensacola, charged with 2 counts of kidnapping

The suspect in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old child and 17-year-old will be charged with two counts of kidnapping when she is extradited back to Pensacola.

PPD spokesman Officer Mike Wood told the News Journal they are awaiting the Philadelphia, Mississippi Police Department to extradite 22-year-old Alyanna Gulley for the kidnapping of 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and an unidentified 17-year-old who was later dropped off at Highway 29 and Roberts Road.

"We're waiting on her to be extradited from Mississippi back here and she'll be charged with two counts of kidnapping," Wood told the News Journal.

While the teenager's identity has not been released, Wood did confirm that the 17-year-old, Stallworth and Gulley are part of the same family.

The Amber Alert for the 2-year-old occurred just before midnight Saturday after Gulley allegedly kidnapped the child and teen from 6115 N. Davis Highway at 8:47 p.m. Saturday.

Philadelphia, Mississippi police arrested Gulley at 3:35 a.m. Sunday, recovering Stallworth, as well as Gulley's own 2-year-old daughter, Aila Jones, safely.

Philadelphia police did not respond to the News Journal's phone calls regarding Gulley's extradition.

Wood said he does not know when Gulley will be extradited back to Pensacola, saying the 22-year-old may also face charges in Mississippi.

