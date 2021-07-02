Amber Alert: New suspect identified in kidnapping of 7-month-old baby boy from Ennis

Authorities have identified the man they believe helped Faith Reid abduct her 7-month-old child Thursday as Marcus Nast, 25, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released this Amber Alert in the search for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez, who was abducted in Ennis.

Police said Reid, 20, and Nast took the baby boy around 10:30 a.m. Thursday from a home in the 900 block of North Shawnee Street in Ennis. A Texas Amber Alert was issued Thursday in the search for the child.

Police said Reid is a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds with green eyes and blond hair.

Authorities said they believe the child, Miguel Ramirez, is in grave or immediate danger.

Police said Miguel’s father, identified by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV as Joey Ramirez, followed the two out of the house and got into an altercation with the man abducting Miguel. They said Nast pulled a gun on the father and threatened to shoot him. Reid and Nast then got into a white Ford F-150 and fled the area, according to police.

Ramirez said he was in the restroom when someone came into his home to take Miguel, WFAA reported.

“Words can’t describe it,” Ramirez told WFAA. “I don’t think she cares about the kid at all and did this because she hates me. I never thought somebody would steal my child from my own home with me there.”

“She needs to turn herself in. You can’t run forever.”

Police are asking anybody with information on the whereabouts of the suspects or Miguel to call 911 immediately.