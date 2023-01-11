Amber Alert suspect pleads guilty to spitting on officer in Indianapolis

A woman accused of stealing a car and twin 5-month-old boys in Columbus last month plead guilty to a separate charge in Indianapolis Wednesday.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis on Dec. 22. Marion Superior Court records show that Jackson has been charged with battery of bodily waste

Jackson is accused of spitting on an officer in Indianapolis while being processed into jail.

According to court records, a plea agreement was reached and Jackson was sentenced to one year in county jail with 305 days of her sentence suspended.

Records said that she has just ten days left to serve at the Adult Detention Center in Indianapolis.

Jackson also currently faces two counts of kidnapping in Columbus, News Center 7 previously reported.







