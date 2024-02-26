Amber Alert: Two children abducted from small south Dallas County town Monday morning

Two children were abducted from Wilmer on Monday morning, according to an Amber Alert.

Jazlyn Mendez, 9, and Jiony Mendez, 5, were last seen in the 5900 Block of South Interstate 45 in Wilmer, according to the alert. Wilmer is a small town in south Dallas County about 50 miles from Fort Worth.

Authorities suspect Jaquelyn Hernandez abducted the children in a gray 2013 Dodge Challenger with a chrome gas cap cover, Texas license plate TGF-1548.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Hernandez, Jazlyn or Jiony should call 911 or contact Wilmer police at 972-441-6565.