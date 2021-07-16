Amber Alert: Union City Police search for missing children

Jul. 16—UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been cancelled. All subjects have been located.

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing children, according to Union City Police.

Authorities are searching for Kizzabelle King, 12, Jensen King, 6 and Jayden King, 13. The children were last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday in Edmond.

Union City Police say Christian King, 35, and Samantha King, 32 are suspects, who may be traveling to the Owasso/Tulsa area in a black, 2006 Honda Accord with the license plate number JNJ839.

According to the Amber Alert, Christian made suicidal comments to family members and has active warrants out of Canadian County for sexual assault of a child.

Those with any further information are asked to call Union City Police at 405-483-5272.