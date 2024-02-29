AMBER Alert: Urgent search continues for Sebastian Rogers

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agencies across Middle Tennessee have been working tirelessly to locate missing Sumner County teen Sebastian Rogers and now the Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved. The search resumed Thursday around 7 a.m.

On Wednesday, crews search 2,000 miles on foot across Hendersonville. EMA Director Ed Widener said Sebastian’s home has been searched at least 10 times.

Widener is asking residents to check any creeks, streams or bodies of water that may be on their property and to check for footprints, too. Investigators have reason to believe Sebastian may have traveled as far as Clarksville so they are also checking that route.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put out a statement Wednesday to explain Sebastian’s family is unable to share more details about Sebastian.

“Understandably, there is interest in hearing from friends and family to help provide more of a personal context about Sebastian. However, we have been requested by the family to let local media know that they are not in a position to speak to or be available to the media at this time. We have told them that while we would relay their message, it would be the decision of the individual media outlets and reporters to proceed as they see fit.” TBI spokesperson

Officials put out a call Wednesday for as many mounted patrols as possible, with Hendersonville police and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office sending extra horses to help.

However, as the search continued Wednesday in 40-degree temperatures, there was still no sign of Sebastian. Officials have received several tips amid calls for people in the area to check their surveillance cameras, but so far none have turned out to be credible.

Several community members and organizations have also coordinated donations of water, Gatorade, food, snacks and other supplies to help support those searching for Sebastian. Officials are asking anyone who wants to donate to drop items off at the Premier Event Centre at 90 Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville to avoid traffic around headquarters.

No further information has been released.

Sebastian Rogers (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, 15, was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26 from the Beech area in Hendersonville.

Sebastian Rogers: Description

Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

AMBER Alert Issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) originally issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian on the morning of Feb. 26 as multiple agencies took to the area to look for him.

Based on additional investigative information developed during the search, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian on the afternoon of Feb. 27. An AMBER Alert is issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred and the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, per the DOJ.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, City of Hendersonville’s first responders, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Shackle Island Volunteer Fire have assisted in the search for Sebastian.

Who to Contact

If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

