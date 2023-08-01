AMBER alert update: Van found but 14-year-old girl still missing

A van that police believed was involved in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl Monday in Daytona Beach has been found, according to a 4:30 a.m. update by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

An Amber Alert for a kidnapped child was sent Monday, July 31, 2023 for Barbora Zdanska 14, of Daytona Beach.

An AMBER alert was issued for Barbora Zdanska who was last seen in the 100 block of Boynton Boulevard wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police reported she could be in a 2014 blue Dodge Caravan with Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker on the right rear window and a University of Florida "F" sticker on the left rear window, according to the alert.

While the van was found, the girl is still missing, FDLE said.

Zdanska "possibly in the company of 'Carlos,'" a Hispanic male, approximately 14 years old, according to a Daytona Beach Police Department Facebook post.

Authorities are asking people who have information about her whereabouts to call 911.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Vehicle found but 14-year-old girl still missing in Amber alert case