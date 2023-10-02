Amber Brantley announces run for District Attorney in Augusta Judicial Circuit

A candidate has launched a challenge to District Attorney Jared T. Williams for the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Amber Brantley currently works as a senior assistant district attorney for the Columbia Judicial Circuit. She held a formal campaign launch Sunday.

“I’m not just a lawyer; I’m a member of this community, and my heart is deeply invested in its well-being," Brantley was quoted as saying in the announcement of her launch. "I understand justice is a nuanced field that requires balancing convictions and compassion."

Earlier this year Brantley won the Division 1 Assistant District Attorney of the Year award, and has served in a number of other prosecutorial roles including Domestic Violence Prosecutor for the Domestic Violence Accountability Court in Augusta-Richmond County.

The election will be held next year with a primary election in the spring and a general election in November.

