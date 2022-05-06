Amber Heard brought up her previous claim that Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs during her trial testimony

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss in 1995. Barry King/WireImage

Amber Heard name-dropped Kate Moss while on the stand in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her.

Heard referenced a previous claim she made accusing Depp of once pushing Moss down the stairs.

She brought it up as she detailed how she hit Depp in the face for the first time in a 2015 fight.

Amber Heard name-dropped supermodel Kate Moss while on the stand in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her, suggesting that Depp once pushed Moss down the stairs.

During her testimony at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia on Thursday, Heard referenced a previous claim she had made in which she accused Depp, her ex-husband, of shoving Moss when he and the British model were dating in the 1990s.

The "Aquaman" actress brought up Moss as she detailed how she hit Depp in the face for the first time during a 2015 fight at the top of a staircase in Los Angeles when her sister was present.

"Whitney, my sister, all of a sudden put herself in between Johnny and I," Heard testified.

"She threw herself like in the line of fire," Heard said of her sister. "All of a sudden she was there and she was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her."

Heard added: "I don't hesitate. I don't wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him."

Amber Heard. JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"In all of my relationship to date with Johnny I hadn't landed a blow," Heard testified. "And I, for the first time, I hit him, like actually hit him square in the face. He didn't push my sister down the stairs."

Moss and Depp dated from 1994 to 1998. Moss has never publicly accused Depp of being violent with her.

Heard previously made the claim about Depp and Moss during Depp's 2020 libel trial against the publishers of the UK newspaper The Sun.

"He pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, I heard this from two people, and this was fresh in my mind," Heard said at the time, The Independent reported.

A representative for Moss did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

During Thursday's testimony, Heard sobbed uncontrollably on the stand as she accused Depp of abusing her and penetrating her with a bottle during a fight in Australia in March 2015.

Depp has taken Heard to trial for defamation, accusing her of ruining his career with false domestic violence allegations. Heard has filed a countersuit against Depp.

