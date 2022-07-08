Amber Heard claims there was fake juror in Johnny Depp defamation case as she demands judge declares mistrial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in their defamation case (AP)

Amber Heard has claimed that a fake juror sat in her high-stakes defamation case with Johnny Depp as she demands a judge declares a mistrial.

The legal team for the Aquaman actor filed new court documents in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia on Friday arguing that juror number 15 was not the individual summoned to sit on the panel.

“Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022 and therefore was not part of the jury panel and could not have properly served on the jury at this trial,” the documents state.

Ms Heard, who was ordered to pay her ex-husband $8.35m in the defamation case, is calling for a mistrial and a new trial to be ordered.