Amber Heard doesn't blame jury for siding with 'beloved' Johnny Depp: 'I actually understand'

Amber Heard NBC News / Screenshot

Amber Heard is speaking out about Johnny Depp's defamation trial victory, saying she understands why the jury reached the conclusion it did.

The Aquaman star spoke with NBC News for her first interview since Depp, her ex-husband, won a defamation lawsuit against her over an op-ed about domestic abuse. The jury found Heard defamed Depp, and the actress told NBC she doesn't "blame" them for this.

"I actually understand," she said. "He's a beloved character, and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

In fact, Heard questioned how the jury could have come to any other conclusion "after listening to three-and-a-half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person."

During the trial, Heard and Depp accused one another of domestic abuse during their relationship. Depp denied ever hitting Heard, while Heard said she hit Depp to defend herself. Heard countersued Depp for defamation, and the jury sided with her on one count, though experts saw the verdict largely as a win for Depp and an indication jurors did not believe the actress' abuse claims. Depp was awarded over $10 million in damages, which Heard's lawyer says she can't pay.

Speaking with NBC, Heard also slammed the way she was treated on social media.

"Even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation," she said. "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

