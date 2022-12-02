Amber Heard files for new appeal after losing defamation trial to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s lawyers have reportedly filed a new 68-page appeal against Johnny Depp.

Earlier this year, Depp won his defamation case against his ex-wife, with a jury awarding him $15m (£12m) in damages.

The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) for one part of her own counterclaim.

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40m), claiming she defamed him in an op-ed forThe Washington Post wherein she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, however, he claimed that it implied that he is a domestic abuser – something that he says is “categorically and demonstrably false”.

Depp alleged that the article, titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”, damaged his reputation and left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood.

Five months after the verdict came out, Heard’s team filed for a new appeal against Depp in a Virginia appeals court.

Per The New York Times, Heard’s lawyers submitted multiple claims arguing that the trial was held in the wrong state. They also objected to the judge’s decision to exclude certain pieces of evidence, including contemporaneous notes from therapists that they say document allegations of abuse.

Heard’s team has asked for the jury’s verdict to be reversed, either with a dismissal of Depp’s claims or a new trial entirely.

“The trial court improperly prevented the jury from considering several separate instances in which Heard reported Depp’s abuse to a medical professional,” the lawyers wrote.

Earlier this month, Depp also filed his appeal of the $2m verdict ruling in favour of Heard’s countersuit.

The 59-year-old actor called the jury’s judgment “erroneous”. Attorneys for the Hollywood actor also said that Depp’s reputation had “been vindicated” by the jury.

“The jury’s emphatic favorable verdict on all three defamatory statements alleged in his complaint fully vindicated Mr Depp and restored his reputation,” the filing states.

