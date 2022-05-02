Amber Heard fired her PR team as the Johnny Depp defamation trial prompted a slew of 'bad headlines' and backlash: report

Amber Heard speaks to one of her lawyers inside the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 28, 2022. MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Amber Heard dropped her PR firm amid Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her.

Heard was unhappy with negative headlines about her, The New York Post reported.

Heard is expected to testify this week following Depp's three-day testimony.

Amber Heard dropped her public relations team and hired a new one in the middle of Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her after a number of negative headlines about the actress.

The New York Post first reported the news on Sunday. Heard, who is set to testify this week, fired the crisis public relations firm Precision Strategies on Thursday, according to The Post.

One source told the outlet "she doesn't like bad headlines," while another said Heard is "frustrated with her story not being told effectively."

Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard in 2019 that accused her of defaming him by referring to herself as a victim of domestic violence in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote. She did not name Depp in the article. Both Depp and Heard have accused each other of being physically abusive.

The trial has produced dozens of headlines as it's played out over the past three weeks, many of which were unfavorable to Heard.

For instance, Depp testified that Heard or one of her friends had left poop in their bed after he broke up with her on her 30th birthday. Heard initially blamed the poop on her dogs, but Depp said it was impossible due to the dogs weighing 4 pounds each.

Depp also testified that Heard had thrown a glass vodka bottle at him and sliced off one of his fingers in 2015. Heard said Depp caused the injury himself.

A Change.org petition to have Heard dropped from "Aquaman 2" has also picked up steam, gaining more than 2.9 million signatures as of writing.

Heard has hired David Shane, the president and CEO of Shane Communications, which does crisis and issues management for companies and high-profile people, The Post reported.

A source close to the situation confirmed to Insider that Shane Communications is now working with Heard ahead of her testimony, which is expected to begin on Wednesday.

Shane Communications previously worked against Depp on another high profile case: the legal battle between the actor and The Management Group, his former business managers. The firm helped highlight allegations about Depp's spending habits.

Precision Strategies and a lawyer for Heard did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

