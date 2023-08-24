Amber Heard not being prosecuting for smuggling dogs into Australia in 2015

Amber Heard has scored a legal victory as a long-going case against the actress, who was accused of perjury for illegally importing her dogs into Australia, has been dropped.

Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry announced Tuesday its decision to not further pursue the case against Heard for allegedly lying to the local officials about how her two Yorkshire terriers ended up in the country in 2015. She was previously accused of breaking Australia’s stringent quarantine rules, which were put in place to prevent disease from spreading across their borders.

“Prosecution action will not be taken against actress Amber Heard over allegations related to her sentencing for the illegal import of two dogs into Australia in 2015,” the biosecurity watchdog wrote in its statement. “The department collaborated with agencies, both in Australia and overseas, to investigate these claims against Ms. Heard.”

In 2015, Heard was married to Johnny Depp, who was filming “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” on the Gold Coast during that time. She brought her two pups, Boo and Pistol, along for the couple’s extended overseas stay.

Heard pleaded guilty in 2016 to providing a false immigration document during a hearing at Southport Magistrates Court in Australia. According to ABC News, she was sentenced to a one-month good behavior bond, while the charges of illegally importing the dogs into Australia were dropped. Had authorities prosecuted her on the more serious charge, she could have faced 10 years in prison.

Heard and Depp, who are now divorced, are currently the subject of Emma Cooper’s three-part Netflix docuseries, “Depp v. Heard,” which chronicles their headline-grabbing June 2022 court trial. A seven-person Virginia jury sided with Depp in his $50 million defamation trial against his former spouse.