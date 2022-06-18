Amber Heard questioned the likelihood of other women involved with Johnny Depp coming forward about abuse: 'Look what happened to me. Would you?'

Amber Heard. NBC News

Amber Heard spoke to NBC's Savannah Guthrie in her first major interview since the defamation trial.

Guthrie told Heard that Depp's lawyers argued that no other woman involved with Depp claimed abuse.

Heard questioned if they would have come forward given the pushback she received after coming forward.

Amber Heard questioned whether or not any other women who had been involved with Johnny Depp would have come forward about any abuse.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, host Savannah Guthrie told Heard: "His lawyers argued at trial that none of his prior relationships -- not one woman -- has come forward and said he physically hit them. You were the only one."

"Look what happened to me when I came forward," Heard replied. "Would you?"

In the aftermath of Heard and Depp's divorce, allegations of abuse, and various trials, Heard was largely vilified on social media.

Several of Depp's exes either spoke out during the trial or testified in court. Winona Ryder, who dated Depp from 1989 to 1993 said she was shocked and confused by Heard's allegations against Depp, saying her experience was completely different. Kate Moss, who dated Depp between 1994 and 1998, and testified in court, denied rumors that Depp ever pushed her down the stairs. Vanessa Paradis, who dated Depp for 14 years, said she's always known Depp to be a "kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person."

Others like Ellen Barkin, who dated Depp in 1994, testified that Depp was "jealous" and "controlling."

Heard told Guthrie she hoped the jury would have been able to see a binder's "worth of" notes containing medical documents from her doctor, to whom she reported abuse.

This was Heard's first major interview since losing a defamation trial against her ex-husband. Earlier this month, a jury ruled that Depp be awarded $15 million in damages for defamation and that Heard was owed $2 million in damages.

Guthrie has previously revealed a potential conflict of interest in the interview, after revealing that he husband, Michael Feldman, was a consultant for Depp's legal team. Ethics experts have said Guthrie should not have interviewed Heard over the conflict of interest.

Read the original article on Insider