Amber Heard says she behaved in 'horrible, unrecognizable' ways during relationship with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Amber Heard gave her first post-trial interview to the "Today" show's Savannah Guthrie.

Heard told Guthrie that she behaved in "unrecognizable" ways during her relationship with Depp.

Heard also said she stands by her testimony in court.

Amber Heard said her behavior during her relationship with Johnny Depp was "unrecognizable" in her first sitdown interview since the conclusion of the pair's defamation trial.

During the interview with the "Today" show's Savannah Guthrie, Heard was asked about statements made by Depp's lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew in an interview with Guthrie last week, in which they suggested Heard lost her case because she didn't take any accountability for her actions.

"I did say and do regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, unrecognizable to myself, ways — so much regret," Heard said in response.

"I freely and openly talked about what I did. The horrible language, being pushed to the extent of not knowing the difference between right and wrong. I will always continue to feel like I was part of this, the other half of this relationship, and it was ugly."

Heard continued to say that her relationship with Depp could be "beautiful" but it was also "very toxic."

"We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. But I always told the truth," she said.

Amber Heard. NBC News

The "Today" show reported that Heard and her lawyers plan to appeal the verdict in the defamation trial, which found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation against each other.

Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after a jury found that Heard defamed him in a Washington Post op-ed. Depp was also found liable for defamation against Heard with the jury awarding the "Aquaman" star $2 million in damages.

Depp initially filed the defamation suit against Heard in response to an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post that detailed her experience with domestic violence. In January 2021, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after one of Depp's attorneys claimed her allegations of sexual abuse were a "hoax."

Story continues

Elsewhere during her interview with Guthrie, Heard said that she will continue to stand by her testimony that Depp was physically abusive during their relationship.

"Of course, until my dying days, I will stand by every word of my testimony," she said.

Read the original article on Insider