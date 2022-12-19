Amber Heard says she’s settling Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard said she’s settling ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her, more than six months after a Virginia jury sided with Depp in an explosive trial.

Heard said Monday the settlement “is not an act of concession.”

“I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed,” Heard wrote in an Instagram announcement.

A seven-person jury determined in June that Depp should receive more than $10 million after he accused Heard of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The terms of a settlement were not disclosed in Heard’s post.