Amber Heard Settles Defamation Case Against Johnny Depp: ‘I Never Chose This’

Amber Heard on Monday announced the “very difficult decision to settle” the highly publicized multimillion-dollar defamation case by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“It is important for me to say I never chose this,” Heard said in an Instagram post. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.”

The news comes just months after a televised seven-week trial, where jurors found that Heard defamed Depp after identifying herself as a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed—ruling that she now must pay him over $10 million in damages. The Virginia jury also awarded the Aquaman actress $2 million in compensatory damages after finding she was defamed when Depp’s ex-attorney, Adam Waldman, falsely described her domestic violence claims as a “hoax.”

Following the trial, legal teams from both sides have been discussing how to avoid another trial after Heard filed for appeal. Heard’s decision to withdraw her appeal after settling with Depp out of court effectively ends the case that spurred online fervor over the summer.

Heard on Monday slammed the “vilification” that she faced on social media throughout the trial, which was meticulously documented and caricatured by legions of Depp fans. The actress said that what she endured online during the trial “is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward” with allegations of sexual and domestic violence—noting that now that she now finally has an opportunity to “emancipate” herself from the case on her own terms.

Still, the actress—who was also accused of domestic violence during the trial—insists that her decision to settle the case is not “an act of concession” or an admission of guilt.

“There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward,” she added, stressing that she made this decision after losing faith in the legal system when her “unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder.”

Throughout the trial, both actors described to jurors vastly different aspects of their relationship, which began on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary. After the pair got married in February 2015, the two described how they were both victims of physical abuse from the other—including one harrowing trip to Australia. In May 2016, Heard filed for a temporary restraining order after an incident at their downtown Los Angeles apartment, where the actress told jurors that Depp threw a phone at her.

In November 2020, a London judge found that there was “overwhelming evidence” that Depp had assaulted Heard repeatedly throughout their marriage and that she was “in fear of her life.” The ruling came after Depp filed a libel case in London against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.”

Heard on Monday said that during the U.K. trial, she was “vindicated by a robust, impartial and fair system, where I was protected from having to give the worst moments of my testimony in front of the world’s media, and where the court found that I was subjected to domestic and sexual violence.”

In comparison, she said that the Virginia case “exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during a trial” that she said excluded key evidence that proved her allegations “and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process.”

She added that in the interim, she suffered “a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live” and that even if her appeal of the case was successful “the best outcome would be a re-trial where a new jury would have to consider” the same evidence again.

“I simply cannot go through that for a third time,” she added. “I cannot afford to risk an impossible bill—one that is not just financial, but also psychological, physical and emotional.”

“Women shouldn’t have to face abuse or bankruptcy for speaking her truth, but unfortunately it is not uncommon,” she added. As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Heard and her legal time implied during the trial that she did not have the immediate funds to pay her ex-husband’s judgment.

By settling her case, Heard said she is choosing the freedom and time to help her heal after her divorce and move forward.

“I will not be threatened, disheartened or dissuaded by what happened from speaking the truth,” she added, before thanking her supporters and legal team. “No one can and no one will take that from me. My voice forever remains the most valuable asset I have.”

