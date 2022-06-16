Amber Heard shares anguish from testifying on alleged sexual assault in court

Amber Heard has discussed her feelings about testifying on her alleged sexual assault during the recent trial with her ex husband, Johnny Depp.

Speaking in newly released footage from her first interview since a jury sided with Depp in the couple’s defamation trial, Heard told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie about the difficulties of talking in front of the busy court.

“In that courtroom I am testifying about sexual assault and domestic violence next to a jury, in front of a whole packed courtroom of people who were expressing their vocal support [for Depp] and disdain for me,” explains Heard in the clip, which aired today (16 June) on Peacock.

Depp has always denied the allegations of assault made against him.

A statement from Johnny Depp’s team, given to NBC following the interview, reads: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour.”

Depp sued former partner Heard for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. Heard countersued and a jury trial on the defamation claims concluded this month (2 June), with a verdict mostly in Depp’s favour.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

More of the interview with Heard will be broadcast on Dateline NBC at 8pm ET on Friday 17 June and further clips are available now on Peacock.

In the interview clips released today, Heard also discussed the protected entrance she had to use to enter court during the trial as well as a ‘binder’ of notes she kept on the alleged violence against her.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.