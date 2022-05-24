Amber Heard testified that she donated $250,000 to a children's art program. The charity's CEO said the money came from Elon Musk.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard. Getty/Getty

Amber Heard testified on the stand in her defamation trial about donating $250,000 to the charity Art of Elysium.

The charity's CEO said in a pre-recorded deposition that they received a $250,000 payment in Heard's name.

However, the CEO said that they understood that the money actually came from Elon Musk.

A CEO of an art charity that Amber Heard testified to having donated $250,000 to says the money actually came from Elon Musk.

This is the second charity official to say they believe an anonymous donation made in Heard's name came from Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO who Heard dated immediately after separating from Johnny Depp in 2016.

Previously, a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union said they received a $350,000 donation in Heard's name from an account they believed to be associated with Musk.

Heard is currently fighting a lawsuit from her ex-husband, Depp, who has accused her of defamation, saying she ruined his reputation and career with fake domestic violence claims. Heard says that she very much was a victim, and spent several days on the stand describing multiple incidents where she said Depp physically and sexually assaulted her.

Depp's legal team sought to undercut Heard's credibility on Tuesday when they suggested a donation she said she had made on the stand was actually paid by Musk.

Heard said on the stand that she donated $250,000 to the Art of Elysium, a children's arts charity.

But a rebuttal witness called by Depp's legal team called that statement into question on Tuesday. In a pre-recorded deposition from March 3, 2022, Jennifer Howell, the CEO of the Art of Elysium, said that the organization only received one donation made in Heard's name — a payment of $250,000 from an anonymous donor that they understood to be Musk.

Johnny Depp. SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Heard's credibility on her charitable donations was questioned a second time, earlier in the trial. Depp's legal team provided evidence showing Heard failed to follow through on a public commitment to donate her full $7 million divorce settlement from Depp to two charities — the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Story continues

On Tuesday, a pre-recorded deposition from Candie Davidson-Goldbronn, a representative of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, said the organization only ever received $250,000 directly from Heard, in addition to a $100,000 payment made by Depp's money manager as part of her divorce settlement pledge. That's far less than the $3.5 million she had pledged to the organization. The representative said they inquired with Heard's contact about whether to expect any future payments on that pledge, and never received a response.

Earlier in the trial, a representative of the ACLU said they only received three payments made in Heard's name, totaling just $950,000. They said only one came directly from Heard, while another was from Depp's money manager, and the third was believed to be from Musk.

Heard said that she planned to pay the two charities in installments over a period of time, but had to stop payments when Depp sued her in 2019.

Musk did not immediately return Insider's request for comment on Tuesday. Representatives for Heard declined to comment.

Read the original article on Insider