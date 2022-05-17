Amber Heard testified she has 'trouble breathing at night' because of 'significant' scar tissue in her nose

Actor Amber Heard looks at the screen during a defamation trial against her by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S. May 17, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Amber Heard testified that she has trouble breathing at night because of scar tissue in her nose.

"I have a significant amount of scar tissue in my nose," Heard said on Tuesday.

Heard had alleged that Johnny Depp injured her nose in 2014.

Amber Heard said on Tuesday that she has trouble breathing at night because of scar tissue in her nose — which she had earlier alleged had been broken by Depp.

Heard testified during her ex-husband Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial that following her 2016 divorce with Depp, she saw an ear, nose, and throat doctor because she had issues with her nose.

"I have a significant amount of scar tissue in my nose," Heard said, adding that she has "a significant amount of trouble breathing at night and I've been putting off having surgery for it."

Objections from Depp's defense team prevented Heard from discussing specific conversations about doctor visits.

Heard initially alleged that Depp broke her nose after the 2014 Met Gala. On Monday, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez pushed back on the claim, showing a photo of Heard at an event the next night without noticeable damage to her nose.

"For the record, I don't know that it was broken," Heard said in court. "You should see what it looked like under the makeup."

Depp sued Heard in 2019, accusing her of defamation after she wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was a domestic violence victim. Though she never referenced Depp by name, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star says it was inferred that he was an abuser, which he alleges damaged his career.

Heard then countersued Depp, accusing him of assaulting her before and during their marriage — which ended in 2016.

Read the original article on Insider