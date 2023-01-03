Amber McLaughlin to Be First Transgender Person Executed in U.S.

Amber McLaughlin

Missouri is set to carry out the first execution of an out transgender person in the U.S.

Amber McLaughlin, 49, is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday. She received the death sentence for the murder of a former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in 2003.

McLaughlin’s attorneys have asked Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, to commute her sentence, citing her mental health issues and the fact that the jury in her case could not agree on whether to impose the death penalty. But Parson’s office issued a statement Tuesday saying the sentence will be carried out, CNN reports. Guenther’s loved ones “deserve peace,” the governor said.

At the time of Guenther’s killing in November 2003, she had taken out an order of protection against McLaughlin, who had been arrested for burglarizing Guenther’s home. McLaughlin, according to court records, attacked Guenther outside the latter’s workplace, raping and stabbing her.

A jury convicted McLaughlin of rape and first-degree murder but could not agree on punishment, so a judge imposed the death penalty. Missouri is one of the few states that does not require juries to be unanimous on capital punishment.

McLaughlin’s lawyers have argued for clemency not only on the lack of unanimity but also because of her mental health problems — which the jury did not hear about — and the fact that she has shown sincere remorse for the crime. She has been “consistently diagnosed with borderline intellectual disability” and “universally diagnosed with brain damage as well as fetal alcohol syndrome,” their petition says, according to CNN. She has attempted suicide several times.

Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver, both Democratic members of Congress representing Missouri, have championed for McLaughlin’s sentence to be commuted.

They recently wrote a letter to Parson asking for leniency, according to The Guardian.

The two said that the judge made a unilateral decision, while also emphasizing the "moral depravity" of the death penalty.

“They are not about justice; they are about who has institutional power and who doesn’t. We urge you to correct these injustices using every tool available, including the power to grant clemency,” Bush and Cleaver said in the letter.

“Ms. McLaughlin’s cruel execution would mark the state’s first use of the death penalty on a woman since the US supreme court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, and even worse it would not solve any of the systemic problems facing Missourians and people all across America, including anti-LGBTQ+ hate and violence, and cycles of violence that target and harm women. It would simply destroy yet another community while using the concepts of fairness and justice as a cynical pretext,” they wrote.

